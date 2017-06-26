CLOSE
Monday, June 26, 2017
Recession: FG to use State, LG Reform Project to boost economy
September 26, 2016
Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu asks Oyegun to resign
September 26, 2016
Re: Kachikwu On The Run
September 25, 2016
Edo guber: No plan to rig poll—PDP
September 25, 2016
2 Soldiers, 15 Suspected Boko Haram Members Die In Borno Gun...
September 23, 2016
Recession: FG to use State, LG Reform Project to boost economy
September 26, 2016
237
The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning says it will use the outcome of the just concluded State and Local Governance Reform Project...
Re: Kachikwu On The Run
September 25, 2016
Edo guber: No plan to rig poll—PDP
September 25, 2016
Climate Change: Buhari Signs Paris Agreement
September 23, 2016
NEC approves FG’s strategies to end recession
September 23, 2016
Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu asks Oyegun to resign
September 26, 2016
275
There may be more trouble for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its national leader Senator Bola Tinubu is demanding the resignation of...
Headline
Edo guber: No plan to rig poll—PDP
September 25, 2016
239
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked an allegation that the party was planning to rig the Wednesday governorship election in Edo. A statement signed...
Ekiti 2018: Group launches campaign against imposition
September 8, 2016
Edo guber: Recognise my candidate, Sheriff asks INEC
September 2, 2016
PDP BoT Passes Vote Of Confidence On Makarfi Committee
August 30, 2016
‘APC may lose Ondo election over internal crisis’
August 29, 2016
CBN to raise N129bn in treasury bills
November 25, 2015
0
Reuters: Nigeria plans to raise 129.17 billion naira ($649.10 million)worth of local currency denominated treasury bills with maturities range of 3-month and 1-year on...
Naira slips by 2% against dollar at parallel market
January 11, 2016
FG to spend 35% of revenues servicing debt in 2016
March 3, 2016
FG to inject N350bn into Nigeria’s Economy
March 23, 2016
From world’s 3rd fastest growing economy, Nigeria drops to 20th in...
April 27, 2016
Madonna gives surprise performance in Paris street
NAPTIP allegedly quizzes Davido over child abduction
How to make a man wear a condom
Flavor denies secret wedding
Boko Haram and the defeat that never was
January 4, 2016
1
"And I assure you that we will defeat Boko Haram by the end of this year." This was the pledge made by Nigerian President...
Police Recruitment: Nigerians warned against fraudsters
December 11, 2015
President Buhari Signs 2016 Budget Into Law
May 6, 2016
Buhari is not God, so I must criticize him—–Fayose
November 13, 2015
296
The Ekiti State House of Assembly declared him as a leader of the opposition. Journalists who were present at the declaration later stormed the governor's residence in...
Why Gbagyi indigenes will not take to violence to gain recognition – Cheshi
September 2, 2016
170
Nuhu Danladi Cheshi is an entrepreneur. He was also a political aide who later ran for the House of Representatives to represent Abuja Municipal...
Rate of young girls on drugs in Katsina alarming—–NDLEA boss
April 4, 2016
170
Mrs. Maryam Gambo Sani is the first female commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Katsina State. Under her watch, several...
Declare state of emergency on health sector, NMA tells FG
November 10, 2015
287
The Nigerian Medical Association has advised the Federal Government to urgently address the challenges in the primary healthcare system by declaring a state of...
For me, there is no government in Nigeria —- Prof Utomi
March 31, 2016
175
PROF Pat Utomi is a renowned political economist. He is well known for speaking his mind on any issue. He played huge role in...
Champions League: Messi grabs hatrick as Barca wallop Celtic 7-0
September 13, 2016
EPL: Injured John Terry ruled out of Chelsea v Liverpool clash
September 13, 2016
Egyptian club sack HIV positive footballer
September 2, 2016
Why I’m quitting Nigerian football—Siasia
August 28, 2016
Why UEFA made changes to Champions League
August 27, 2016
Ex-Man City manager, Pellegrini moves to China
August 27, 2016
Rohr names Mikel, Moses, 21 others for Tanzania tie
August 19, 2016
Rio 2016: Usain Bolt aims to break own 200m world record
August 15, 2016
Recession: FG to use State, LG Reform Project to boost economy
September 26, 2016
237
The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning says it will use the outcome of...
Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu asks Oyegun to resign
September 26, 2016
275
There may be more trouble for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its national...
Re: Kachikwu On The Run
September 25, 2016
187
By Florence Agbo An online platform, PerSecondsNews.com, on Friday reactivated a long running campaign of calumny...
Edo guber: No plan to rig poll—PDP
September 25, 2016
239
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked an allegation that the party was planning to...
2 Soldiers, 15 Suspected Boko Haram Members Die In Borno Gun Battle
September 23, 2016
181
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole Task Force Battle Group and Multinational Joint Task Force in...
Police burst Nigerian-run prostitution ring in Spain
September 23, 2016
163
The Spanish National Police force confirmed on Friday they had made 24 arrests and broken...
Climate Change: Buhari Signs Paris Agreement
September 23, 2016
173
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his signing of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change...
NEC approves FG’s strategies to end recession
September 23, 2016
278
The National Economic Council has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategies to pull the economy out...
Buhari invites U.N as negotiator for Chibok girls’ swap
September 22, 2016
171
The President, Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria would welcome intermediaries from the United Nations as a...
Niger, Chad armies kill 38 Boko Haram fighters
September 18, 2016
224
Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed...
Buhari arrives New York for world leaders meeting
September 18, 2016
178
President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived New York United States, to join other world leaders for...
Recession: FG Set To Inject $1.1bn To Boost Economy
September 17, 2016
231
The Nigerian government is set to inject an additional 350 billion Naira ($1.1 billion) into...
Dauda Lawal: Changing the face of the Nigerian Banking Industry
Atiku at Tinubu’s son’s wedding (PHOTOS)
PHOTO: KESHI GOES HOME
PHOTO: Bayelsa Community Recieves Philantropist, Barr. George Turnah
12th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Port Harcourt
PHOTO: Atiku Receives Delegation From Republic of Niger
162
Why the desperation to rope in Jonathan?
August 21, 2016
169
BUHARINOMICS: A policy reflection of economic insanity
August 20, 2016
231
Dauda Lawal: Changing the face of the Nigerian Banking Industry
August 16, 2016
